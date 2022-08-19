Area Roundup: Ottawa girls golf wins triangular at Pontiac

Boys golf
Dwight 186, Marquette 192: At the Dwight Country Club, Marquette’s Daniel Hoffman shot a team-best 45, but the Crusaders fell to Dwight in the nonconference match, 186-192.
Carson Zellers shot a 47, Ryan Peterson a 49 and Ashton Grady a 51 for the MA scoring.
Hinckley-Big Rock 173, Earlville 185: At Earlville, Ryan Browder carded a Raiders-best 43 in their season opener, but the Royals still won as a team.
Rocco Morsovillo chipped in a 46, Trenton Fruit and Joseph Jungels each a 48 for EHS.
Girls golf
Ottawa 223, Pontiac 233, Coal City 261: At Pontiac, Hannah Duggan fired a 51 to lead the Pirates to the victory. Marlie Orlandi contributed a 56 while Payton Nodland, Peyton Bruck and Sam Rivera each shot a 58 to the victory for OHS.
Roanoke-Benson 213, Seneca 237, Dwight 243: At the Dwight Country Club, Seneca’s Julia Hogan shot a 50 to tie R-B’s Maddie Kearfott for medalist, but the Rockets prevailed as a team despite the Irish improving by 22 strokes over its last match.
Addison Stiegler was next for SHS (2-1) with a 56, while Jessica Bertrang added a 63 and Jolena Odum a 68. Shelby Welsh shot a 73.
Hinckley-Big Rock 210, Earlville 212: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell in a close one, despite a team-low score of 44 by Lexie Campbell.
Kaydence Harp finished with a 47, Emma Fasking a 60 and Mya Humm a 61 in the loss.
Girls tennis
L-P 4, Streator 1: At Streator, Marisa Vickers and Franchesca Rodriguez registered an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 comeback victory at No. 3 doubles for the Bulldogs’ only win against the powerhouse Cavaliers.
In singles, Angelina Dellinger fell 6-0, 6-0 and Hope Porter lost 6-2, 6-0, while in doubles, Syria Zuniga/Charlee Burrell dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision, and Mina James/Madelyn Wahl fell 6-2, 6-4.