Police blotter: August 18, 2022

Christopher M. Haddix, 45, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended Wednesday at East Norris Drive and Brickton Street, Ottawa police said.
Justin T. Weis, 21, of Yorkville, was charged with DUI and speeding after a single-vehicle crash at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on North 27th Road west of Route 178 in Utica Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Weis was charged after he lost control and entered the south ditch, police said. Utica Fire, EMS and Police all assisted at the scene, police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.