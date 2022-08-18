Buffalo Rock State Park to close starting Aug. 22

The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing Buffalo Rock State Park in La Salle County from Monday, Aug. 22, to Thursday, Aug. 26, to construct a retaining wall.

The retaining wall will be built on the road leading into Buffalo Rock State Park and its parking lot along Dee Bennett Road. The closure is required to accommodate the required equipment. Additional short-term closures will likely be required as the project progresses. Work on the retaining wall is expected to be completed late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow the agency at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.