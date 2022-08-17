Win cash for college from Marseilles American Legion

Marseilles American Legion will be taking applications in its annual Cash for College Awards Program from currently enrolled college students for a cash award to assist them in their educational pursuits.

The application must be a resident of the Marseilles community or be related to a Post 235 member and must submit an application and a short essay on a subject explained in the application instructions.

The funds for the award are the proceeds from the pancake breakfast on the last Saturday of the month at the legion hall.

The winning applicant will receive $1,000 and runners-up will be awarded cash prizes to be determined by the number of qualifying applications/essays and funds available.

Applications will be available for pick-up at the American Legion Hall, 571 Rutland St., every Thursday and Friday evening, beginning 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, or by sending a request for an application package to American Legion Post 235, attn. Cash for College Awards, 571 Rutland St., Marseilles, IL 61341.

The legion’s phone number is 815-795-4404. An application also can be obtained by calling Dave Duggan at 815-795-2685.

Completed applications and essays must be returned by mail or in-person to the legion hall no later than Sept. 20. Awards will be presented a the pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 30.