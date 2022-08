A local history trivia night is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St.

Organizers are hoping for eight teams of six to eight players, with singles or couples consolidated into a team.

The cost is $10 dollars per person. Snacks and water will be available for $1.

The winning team will receive $100. Registration is available in-person at the museum.