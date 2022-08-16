La Salle County grand jury: August 16, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Shawn Strahota, 39, of Yorkville (driving while suspended); Arshpreet Guru, 28, of Antelope, Calif. (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Timothy Behrens, 45, of Sheridan (driving while revoked); Alejandro Mendoza, 34, of La Salle (unlawful use of a credit or debit card); Thomas Bulen, 37, of Mendota (failure to register as a violent offender against youth); Jose Guadalupe, 38, of Mendota (driving while revoked); Morgan Shan, 19, of Oglesby (theft); Gina Young, 30, of La Salle (unlawful use of a credit or debit card); Bridget Riordan, 53, of Peru (criminal damage to property); Robert Kowalski, 31, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated DUI); Robert Harden, 47, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Alford Miller, 40, of Ottawa (violation of the sex offender registry); Shelby Newell, 30, of Streator (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle); Antonio Johnson, 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Adam Petty, 34, of Ottawa (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Tamburlyn Sadnick, 23, of La Salle (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); LaShawn Chandler, 50, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Cassandra York, 24, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Erik Dawson, 39, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance); Mariah Miller, 27, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance).