Sign ups underway for co-ed Cup in Hand Kickball Tournament in Ottawa to benefit Christmas Light Fund

Sign ups are underway for the inaugural co-ed Cup in Hand Kickball Tournament at the former Central School site in Ottawa organized by the Ottawa Visitors Center and Floret Events LLC.

Teams will check in from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and the games will begin at 10.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Christmas Light Fund.

Cup In Hand Kickball is a spin on the traditional game of old-school kickball where all players will be required to play with a drink in-hand (doesn’t have to be alcoholic). The pitcher rolls the ball to the kicker, contact is made and bases are run. If a defender catches the ball, it’s an out. Defenders also can throw a player out by hitting the runner with the ball, but must be below the shoulders or the runner will get an extra base. All active players must start each inning with liquid in their cups above the designated line.

There will be two age groups: 16 to 20 years of age and 21 and older.

Prizes will be determined for each age brackets, the age brackets will not compete against each other, so a winner for each bracket will be awarded.

Anyone who wishes to play and can’t find a team can be paired with other teams.

Plans are underway for new ideas and projects coming this year with the Christmas Light Fund, as well as for 2023.