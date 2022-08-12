Streator FFA is Top 10 in the nation

The Streator FFA chapter has been named a 2022 National Model of Excellence Finalist by the National FFA Organization, which means it is Top 10 in the nation out of 8,817 FFA chapters.

Earlier this summer, the Streator FFA Chapter was named the 2022 Illinois Association FFA Premier Chapter, which is the highest honor a chapter can receive.

Within the nation, each chapter has the opportunity to conduct activities and events centered around the National Chapter Award in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. Students use this structure of the National Chapter Award to develop a plan for activities that affect members, their community and agriculture.

Students in the ag program develop an activity, determine goals they want to accomplish, develop an action plan and collect the data on the plan to gauge the impact. Students also are asked to determine the impact to American agriculture and identify the overall growth and impact that took place.

Through the Model of Excellence, 10 FFA Chapters throughout the nation are recognized as Model of Excellence chapters that exhibit exemplary qualities in all of the three areas of the National Chapter Award. Of the top 10 chapters, an overall national winner will be selected in October at the 2022 National FFA Convention.

Over the course of the next month, FFA members within the Streator FFA Chapter will develop a presentation to further explain the impact the National Chapter Award has on members, community and agriculture. Members will present this to a panel of judges for the opportunity to be named the National Model of Excellence.

“Thank you to our school, community, alumni, and so many more that have assisted in growing the Streator Ag Program,” said Riley Hintzsche, Streator FFA advisor. “We have so much to be thankful and are excited to represent Streator and the Illinois Association FFA at the 2022 National FFA Convention as one of the nation’s top agricultural programs and FFA chapters.”