August 11, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa police receive visit from around the world

Officers from Vienna, Austria tour Ottawa department, patrol with Ottawa officers

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa officers Matt Najdanovich and Steve Hopkins were accompanied by Elisabeth Dengler and Heinz Petternel, who work for the Landespolizeidirektion (state police) in Vienna, Austria, during a visit to the area.

The Ottawa Police Department received a visit from law enforcement officers from Vienna, Austria.

Officers Elisabeth Dengler and Heinz Petternel, who work for the Landespolizeidirektion (state police) in Vienna, Austria, were in town for a reunion of Dengler’s family, and were able to go on a patrol with Ottawa officers Matt Najdanovich and Steve Hopkins and take a tour of the department.

The visit was arranged by Inga Carus, who reached out to Ottawa’s department to set up the visit.

“We would like to thank Inga Carus for arranging this as well as a heart felt thank you to Officer Dengler and Petternel for their law enforcement service in Austria,” said Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson.

