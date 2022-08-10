Police blotter: August 10, 2022

Abel Martinez, 21, of Spring Valley, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to a vehicle) at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Civic Road, La Salle police said.
Cody A. Raley, 35, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on Route 351 at North 2979th Road, La Salle police said.
Ethan A. Brown, 26, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Meriden Street, Mendota police said.
Jacob S. Kostman, 35, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) Tuesday in the 500 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Curtis W. Elliott, 57, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday at Columbus Street and East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Brian F. Kowalski, 71, homeless, picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to state-supported property) Tuesday at La Salle and Jackson streets, Ottawa police said.
Keith E. Kazirskis, 39, homeless, was charged with DUI Tuesday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Marcus V. Baltimore, 55, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked Tuesday at West Glover and Chambers streets, Ottawa police said.
Darcie D. Morris, 31, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday at State and Glover streets, Ottawa police said.
Kristen N. Leato, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Tuesday at her residence, Ottawa police said.
Matthew T. Pohar, 17, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after a two-vehicle crash at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday on State Street near Center Street, Ottawa police said. Pohar was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Melanie C. Stisser, of Ottawa, police said. There were no injuries.
Brian K. Richards, 59, of Streator, was charged with failure to halt a stop intersection following a two-vehicle accident at 11:31 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East 24th and North 30th roads in Manlius Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Richards was charged after his northbound vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Patricia E. Marciniak of Plainfield. Both Richards and Marciniak refused treatment at the scene by Marseilles Ambulance, police said.
Jorge L. Rangel, 29, of Mendota, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to notify Secretary of State of an address change after striking a cow at 5 a.m. Tuesday on East 1553rd Road near East 14th Road in Earl Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sinatra S. Murphy, 34, of Huntsville, South Carolina, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80 near Route 351 in La Salle Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
