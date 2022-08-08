Reddick Library in Ottawa hosts make-your-own mini-golf hole, among other activities

The following events also are scheduled the week of Aug. 8 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 3 p.m.: Monday, Aug. 8: Mini golf, all ages. Drop in to make your own mini-golf hole. Use a cereal box and other household items and be as creative as you want to be.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend Reddick Library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Frogs, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring Dev Petty’s book about a very disagreeable young frog.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Down around the corner at the bakery shop, 9 to 36 months. Who doesn’t like sweet treats? Join the library for a story time all about cookies, cakes and doughnuts.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Three Little Pigs challenge, kindergarten through second grade. Build a house to protect your little pigs from the Big Bad Wolf. Find out if your house can withstand the wolf’s breath.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Ocean waves oil pastel, sixth through eighth grade. Learn about artist Wayne Thiebaud, then create original artwork inspired by his techniques.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: After-hours bingo, adults. Have a blast and win gift cards at after-hours bingo. Enter this event through the Community Room doors on Washington Street. This free event is for adults only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.