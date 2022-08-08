Helmar Lutheran Church to host free Helmar Palooza event Aug. 13

Helmar Lutheran Church is hosting its second annual Helmar Palooza beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at its church property, 11935 Lisbon Road, Newark.

It is a free event. There will be bluegrass, Southern gospel and national bands including Colton Dixon (an American Idol favorite) and Sidewalk Prophets (a national Christian group).

Activities include making cards for Operation Christmas Child in the arts and crafts area, a hula hoop contest, corn hole/bags and spike ball and giveaways for children while they last. There will be sand volleyball, three-on-tree basketball and ping pong tournaments. There also will be several food trucks and the food is free to the public.

Everyone must get their free tickets online in order to receive their food vouchers. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, to sign up for various tournaments (or to be placed on a team) and to get free tickets, visit www.HelmarPalozza.com.