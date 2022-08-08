Eyes on Enterprise: Longtime Streator business to close

After nearly 60 years in business, Mr. Sweeper’s Vacuum & Sewing Center, 120 N. Bloomington St., Streator, is closing Friday, Aug. 19.
“Mr. Sweeper has been a place that we have raised our children, supported our family, made many great relationships with our customers and thoroughly enjoyed our 59 years of business serving the Streator community and surrounding areas,” Todd and Mel Cashmer wrote in a Facebook post on the business’ page.
“We appreciate each and every one of your business over the years, however, as you know, it has unfortunately been a very tough and trying few years for small businesses, which has led us to this tough decision.”
Wednesday is the last day to bring in for repairs and all repairs must be picked up by Friday, Aug. 19. For more information, visit fb.com/mrsweepervac.
