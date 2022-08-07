Ottawa Art in the Park winners announced

The Ottawa Art League announced its 2022 winners of the Art in the Park show Saturday at Washington Square.
Winners were Best in Show: Kurt Sala; first place: Jeff Walter; second place: Bob Holmes; third place: Jacqueline JoAnne; honorable Mention: Margaret Jaeger; and honorable Mention: David Anderson.
Art presented included ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood, mixed media, fiber and photography.
The show continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Square, with several pieces of work for sale by the artists.
For more information visit www.ottawaartleague.org.