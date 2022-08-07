August 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Ottawa Art in the Park winners announced

Event continues Sunday at Washington Square

By Shaw Local News Network
Kurt Sala received best in show honors at the 2022 Art in the Park Show at Washinton Square in Ottawa.

Kurt Sala received best in show honors at the 2022 Art in the Park Show at Washinton Square in Ottawa. (Photo provided courtesy of Ottawa Art League)

The Ottawa Art League announced its 2022 winners of the Art in the Park show Saturday at Washington Square.

Winners were Best in Show: Kurt Sala; first place: Jeff Walter; second place: Bob Holmes; third place: Jacqueline JoAnne; honorable Mention: Margaret Jaeger; and honorable Mention: David Anderson.

Jeff Walter received second place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Jeff Walter received first place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Photo provided courtesy of Ottawa Art League)

Art presented included ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood, mixed media, fiber and photography.

The show continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Square, with several pieces of work for sale by the artists.

For more information visit www.ottawaartleague.org.

Bob Holmes received second place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Bob Holmes received second place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Photo provided courtesy of Ottawa Art League)

Jacqueline JoAnne received third place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Jacqueline JoAnne received third place honors at the 2022 Art in the Park show at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Photo provided courtesy of Ottawa Art League)