Ottawa Art League’s Art in the Park set for Aug. 6-7

Ottawa Art League’s annual Art in the Park will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.

The show will be in Washington Square in conjunction with Friendship Days.

Art in the Park is a juried show with 30 fine artists from around the Midwest. Art being presented will include ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood, mixed media, fiber and photography.

All art is available for purchase by the public. The show is judged and monetary prizes are given by the Ottawa Art League to the six best artists. Judging will be finished and ribbons awarded by noon Saturday.

For more information visit www.ottawaartleague.org.