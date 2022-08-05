Police blotter: August 5, 2022

Carlos Olivas, 39, of Mendota, was picked up on failure-to-appear warrants from La Salle County (battery) and Grundy County (failure to report a crime) at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Main Street, Mendota police said.
Jimmy L. Alvarado, 47, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Thursday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
