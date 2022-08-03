‘Alice in Wonderland’ set for Engle Lane stage in Streator

How do you get to Wonderland?

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole and through the tiny door to find out at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator.

The Dieken Family Foundation and Community Players of Streator, Inc, invite patrons to to see the youth production of “Alice In Wonderland.”

Shows are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 9-12.

The book, music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman — based on the classic story by Lewis Carroll.

Beautiful colors, voices and characters bring the story to life on stage, including music, dancing and of course some tea.

Characters include the White Rabbit, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum, the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Mock Turtle, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, among other favorites.

The show is starring Jordan Kirkman, Brittan Bradley, Ted Neuman, Olivia Granados, Adyssen Boaz, Rhiannan Treest, Victoria Campbell, Lucas Fraga, Rheagan Goluba, Rylee Oakman, Ayden Lesman, Christian Gill, Connor Treest, Myleigh Muhlstadt, Ezry Green, Ariana Lesman, Juliana Schultz, Joeylynn Arkels, Abby Granados, Annabelle Calhan, Brooklyn Graham, Tripp Tomaseski, Cecilia Taylor and Logan Kirkman.

Tickets are available at the box office 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 815-672-3584 or stop by at 1012 Columbus Road, Streator, or go online at englelane.org and buy online.