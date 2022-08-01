‘There’s no judgment,’ in Arena of Hope in rural Streator

Attending a church where the pastor preaches in a pair of ragged jeans and a button-up shirt puts Kathy Seanard at ease.

“There’s no judgment,” the Dana woman said. “Come as you are.”

The mission of Brush Arbor Meeting Cowboy Church, 111 Third St., in Long Point and its Arena of Hope, about 10 miles southeast of Streator, near Cornell — founded by Pastor Bill Kehoe — intertwines Christianity and principles of the West.

The meeting church in Long Point is a traditional building with a service 10 a.m. every Sunday, but the Arena of Hope hosted 1 p.m. every other Saturday includes interaction with horses, wild mustangs and other livestock on Kehoe’s farm.

Seanard said the experience of riding and caring for horses is freeing.

“In that way, it brings you closer to God,” said Seanard, noting a simple task, such as brushing the horses can relax her and bring an inner peace.

Kehoe said he started the cowboy church to eliminate barriers. When he worked in law enforcement, he said his peers would tell him they couldn’t afford to go to church, because of the contributions asked of the congregation, or they weren’t the type to dress up on Sundays.

Kehoe welcomes all denominations, leaving a bucket near the entrance for donations with the philosophy “God will take care of it for us.”

Audrina Hewitt, of rural Streator, cares for a horse at the Arena of Hope on Thursday, July 25, 2022. Hewitt's family regularly attends and helps the cowboy church in rural Cornell. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Arena of Hope, an extension of the Brush Arbor Cowboy Church, located at East 2800 N. Road and North 1000 E. Road, is intended to inspire people to ride and care for horses, because of the confidence that can come from the experience. The mustangs Butch and Sundance take time to build trust with people, but the process of building that trust involves learning skills, such as patience and kindness. Kehoe invites people who are recovering from addiction, experiencing grief or dealing with anxiety to put their feelings at ease and build off the accomplishments.

Kehoe talks openly about Jesus, Seanard said, but it’s not in a pressuring way. Attendees can take the lessons and put them into their own perspective.

“He makes it understandable,” Seanard said. “People who normally don’t attend church will come out here, because it’s accepting.”

The Arena of Hope also welcomes families.

Kehoe, who also worked as a firefighters and in corrections, started the church in December 2020.

Last week, the Arena of Hope was visited by missionaries from the Leon River Cowboy Church in Eastland, Texas, led by Robert Whitefield — providing an example of the church Kehoe is building.

Bill Kehoe's son, Tucker, rides a horse led by missionary from the Leon River Cowboy Church in Eastland, Texas, on Thursday, July 25, 2022, at the Arena of Hope in rural Cornell. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The missionaries hosted activities, including one that invited children and adults alike to ride an inflatable horse on a stick around barrels and poles and touch the goat at the end of the course. Medals and bracelets were given to all the participants.

The exercise drew plenty of laughs and smiles, some competition to record the best time, and put everyone at ease prior to a short sermon.

Following the exercise, Whitefield used a cowboy’s canteen as a metaphor for building a relationship with Jesus.

Kehoe said the ultimate goal is for the church to meet people where they are.

“I want people to feel comfortable no matter where they are from.”