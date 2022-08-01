Peterson family almost ready to open The Alley at former Pinheadz in Ottawa

1758 Ottawa Ave. in Ottawa will be the home of a bowling alley again when the Peterson family opens The Alley on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Petersons purchased the former Pinheadz in April 2021 and have learned about running a bowling alley. Lauryn Peterson, one of the owners, said it’s been a learning experience but it’s to be expected: They plan on spending most of August working out issues with a more formal grand opening planned in September.

Tom and Bonnie Peterson, of Seneca, are the original purchasers of the alley. Lauryn and her husband Mike have stepped in as co-owners along with Matt and Allison Peterson.

(From left-to-right) Bonnie, Matt, Jack and Max (on Jack's shoulders), Gus, Ellie, Avery, Mike and Lauryn Peterson pose for a photo in front the lanes at The Alley in Ottawa. The family will reopen the lanes Thursday, Aug. 4. (Michael Urbanec)

“There’s a lot of mechanics that go into a bowling alley,” Lauryn said. “If you go into the backroom, it’s a big ugly mess and that’s a little bit scary. I’m determined to figure out how to use that equipment and hook up it up to the new fancier monitors.”

The inside of the alley has a bit of a retro feel to it, although the new touch screen score-keeping interface and and HD monitors above the lanes provide modern amenities. Those who were inside Pinheadz before it closed in 2019 will find the alley recognizable.

“Then on weekends we’ll have open bowls and we’ll offer birthday parties,” Lauryn said. “Ideally, we want to be a place where families can come on weekends and have something to do with their kids or with groups.”

Lauryn said their hope for now is to have regular leagues in the door with a men’s league on Mondays, a women’s league on Tuesdays and a mixed league on Wednesdays. Lauryn said the owners are trying to set up a bar league that allows local bars to sponsor a league so their patrons can bowl Wednesdays for a regular league. There are plans for a darts league in the future, along with the possibility of karaoke and game nights running in the fall.

There also will be video gambling machines inside the alley fairly soon.

“People stop in all the time to see what we’re up to and ask when we’re opening and we’ve had the place for a while now,” Lauryn said. “It’s nice to see that there’s an interest in the community of getting this place up and running.”

Lauryn said there will be concessions, such as nachos, hot dogs and pizza along with the bar.

“We’re excited to be in Ottawa,” Lauryn said. “We think it’s a great community and we think a bowling alley offers a fun alternative to the things people already have to do here. We’re excited and we can just say, we’re excited to be here and we’re looking forward to meeting everyone.”

The Alley’s hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.