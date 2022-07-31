La Salle County Health Department asks parents to stay up-to-date on vaccinations

August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

This annual observance highlights the efforts of La Salle County Health Department to protect patients of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases through on-time vaccination.

Getting vaccinated according to the recommended immunization schedule is one of the most important things a parent can do to protect their child’s health. Whether it’s a baby entering a daycare facility, a toddler heading to preschool, students in elementary through high school, or even college freshmen, parents should check their child’s vaccination records. Vaccines help prevent serious diseases, such as measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), as well as some others.

Connie Brooks, director of personal health in La Salle County, “strongly encourages parents to schedule their child’s appointment as soon as possible and avoid waiting until the last minute. This helps assure that students will enter school meeting the requirements and not risk the chance of exclusion due to noncompliance.”

La Salle County Health Department is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa. Call for an appointment at 815-433-3366 and bring your child’s vaccination record with you on the day of the appointment. The health department can bill most private insurance, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and participate in the Vaccines for Children program.

For immunization information or appointments, call the La Salle County Health Department or check with your local healthcare provider. For information on other public health issues, go to www.lasallecountyil.gov.