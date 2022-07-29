La Salle County Board meets Tuesday to appoint new state’s attorney

The La Salle County Board will host a special meeting at noon Tuesday to appoint a new state’s attorney to replace Todd Martin, who will be sworn in as a judge later that day.

Martin was appointed a La Salle County circuit judge and will tender his resignation Tuesday, shortly before he takes the judicial posted vacated by Joseph P. Hettel, now an appellate justice.

Martin’s unexpired term (through late 2024) will be filled by appointment and, according to multiple sources, the appointment is expected to go to Joe Navarro, an Ottawa Democrat who currently serves as chief deputy state’s attorney and head of the felony drug division. Navarro had previously served as La Salle County state’s attorney from 1988-96.

The county board also is scheduled to discuss federal COVID-19 relief funds; but most pending business will be addressed at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11.