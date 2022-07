The Ottawa City Recreation summer activities closed Wednesday with the annual game carnival at Rigden Park.

Children played a number of games at a carnival midway for $0.10 apiece, and prizes were awarded.

The summer program lasted eight weeks, featuring a number of activities for children, with an event every Wednesday from a magician’s visit to a zoo trip, among others.

Hunter Heuser sinks this putt while playing mini golf Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Ottawa City Recreation game carnival at Rigden Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)