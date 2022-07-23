July 27 is speed-awareness day in Streator

On July 27, the Streator Police Department is joining law enforcement officers from six states — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — in this year’s Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.

This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 last year. That is the most fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

In 2020 there were 5,413 fatal injuries in the six-state region with 1,668 (30.8%) being speed-related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are higher in the summer months. The highest fatalities occur between June to September.

According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

The speed awareness campaign has a twofold approach: to combine increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication so road users will have a better understanding of speed-limits adherance.

High-visibility enforcement is a proven countermeasure in promoting driver compliance with posted speed limits.