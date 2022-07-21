Streator inks 3-year deal with AMR to provide personnel for 911 ambulance service

Streator is poised to provide 911 ambulance service beginning Oct. 1.

The Streator City Council finalized Tuesday a three-year agreement with American Medical Response to provide two paramedics and two emergency medical technician-Bs to operate the city’s 911 ambulance service at a cost of of $1,138,000 for 2022-23; $1,114,000 for 2023-24; and $1,148,534 for 2024-25.

The City Council will have an option to enter into a fourth year at $1,184,139 and a fifth year at $1,220,847, if it chooses to do so.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of the deal. The council had reached a consensus in June to select AMR over Paramedic Services of Illinois to provide emergency personnel.

City Manager David Plyman said the city next will seek its license to operate an ambulance service with the state and work out intergovernmental agreements with neighboring fire protection districts that are served by Advanced Medical Transport, the city’s current 911 ambulance service provider.

The city manager said the city expects to have its equipment and vehicles in September. The service will operate out of the Streator fire station at the corner of Wasson and Main streets.

The city bought a refurbished ambulance for $164,000 with a mid-September delivery and also bought an ambulance from the city of Ottawa to serve as a back-up at $50,000. The city intends to buy another refurbished ambulance not to exceed $200,000.

The City Council also agreed unanimously to Northern Illinois Ambulance Billing, Inc., based in Mendota, to provide billing services for the 911 ambulance operation. The company estimates Streator will receive more than $1.34 million per year in ambulance income after enrollment in the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program (which it would be eligible after one year of service). The proposed contract would compensate the company 7.5% of actual receipts, which is estimated to be about $100,000 per year.

“They’ve been able to put together fairly accurate estimates based on the city’s past call volume and knowledge of working with other cities,” said Plyman, who noted the company serves more than 40 cities and fire protection districts throughout Illinois.

Plyman told the council it’s been a long process since AMT initially asked the council this winter to help pay for its service, but he thanked Fire Chief Gary Bird and the Streator Fire Department for its input in the process, noting the city’s plan is coming together.