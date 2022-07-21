No one injured from Ottawa porch fire

No one was injured after Ottawa firefighters were called to a porch fire Wednesday at 601 Division St.

At 5:06 p.m., Ottawa firefighters responded and found a small fire on the porch on the Main Street side of the residence, according to a press release from Fire Chief Brian Bressner. The fire extended from the porch to the interior wall of the first-floor apartment.

The fire was controlled at 5:30 p.m. and firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul and investigation activities.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home. Damage estimates are not available as of Thursday afternoon. Ottawa Fire Department investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service and Grand Ridge Fire Department.