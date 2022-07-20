Ottawa enters agreement to create preliminary design for Allen Park

The Ottawa City Council voted Tuesday to hire the Hitchcock Design Group to create a preliminary design and grant application to renovate Allen Park.

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem said the hope is to receive an Open Space Land Lands Acquisition and Development Grant to renovate and add to the park as the city has at most its other parks.

Aussem said he’s not yet sure what is being planned in the design but he knows there has been mention of getting new playground equipment and improving the toboggan run.

The council recently approved Chamlin and Associates to design a new wheelchair-accessible fishing pier at the park and the sidewalk along the river was repaired as an emergency safety measure.