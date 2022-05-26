Ottawa council approves Allen Park sidewalk repairs

The Ottawa City Council approved a $73,440 bid Thursday from Opperman Construction that will lead to the rebuilding and repair of the sidewalks along the Illinois River at Allen Park.

Mayor Dan Aussem said the city received three bids, and Opperman’s bid was lower than he expected.

This particular sidewalk has been closed since last June when it was noticed parts of it were sinking into the Illinois River because of the deteriorating concrete. Emergency repairs were approved in January to fix the undermined concrete and a rusted-off seawall.

The sidewalk remains closed in the meantime, but Aussem said in June the hope is Allen Park will see the same rejuvenation many of the parks in Ottawa have seen.