OSF diabetes specialist will lead on-site store tour at Streator Kroger

Community members can join Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St., Streator, for an on-site store tour.

Lauterjung will present information on reducing sugar intake on a budget while walking the supermarket aisles in an event hosted by Live Well Streator. Class size is limited, so registration is required by going to https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/calendar/event/6131/

Prior to the on-site store tour, a free one-hour diabetic programs tour will be hosted by Lauterjung at noon Wednesday, July 20, at the OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., in Streator.

The program is open to all patients and community members. Participants can gather in the Community Education Center at the Center for Health or meet virtually via Microsoft Teams. Teams is an online meeting platform you can use from a smartphone, tablet, or computer from the comfort of home. Advance registration is required since space is limited. An invitation and directions will be emailed to each participant. You can register on the OSF St. Elizabeth website under classes and events or at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/calendar/event/6130/

For more information about these events, contact Lauterjung on weekdays at 815-433-1010.