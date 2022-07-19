Week of events planned for Ottawa High School Class of 1971 reunion

The Ottawa High Class of 1971 will host its 50 + 1 high school reunion. It was postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events include:
- 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21: Ladies luncheon at Red Dog Grill, 411 Great Loop East Drive, east of Ottawa. Wives/guests of male classmates are welcome. Message Juanita to attend.
- Noon Thursday, July 21: All guys luncheon at JR’s Bar on Route 23 on the south edge of Grand Ridge. Husbands/guests of lady classmates are welcome. Lunch hosted by Read Gage.
- 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 22: Breakfast at Brite Spot Restaurant, 801 E. Norris Dr.
- 5 p.m. Friday, July 22: Ice breaker hosted by Jackie White Mente at A’Lure, 213 W. Madison St.
- 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23: Mini tour of Ottawa High School with Don Harris and John Levy as guides. Meet at the Class of 71 “O” area in front of the Passageway. Park across the street in the school parking lot.
- 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23: Class group photo at the Class of 71 “O” in front of the Passageway. Park across the street in the school parking lot.
- 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Reunion celebration at Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St.