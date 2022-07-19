Interstate 80 bridge painting ongoing near Ottawa

One lane of Interstate 80 eastbound traffic is expected to be closed until the end of September on the bridges over the Illinois Railway in Ottawa.

The bridges, about two miles east of the Route 23 interchange, will be painted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

