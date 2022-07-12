Marseilles Cruise Night set July 16

Just because Fun Days has wound down in Marseilles doesn’t mean there’s no other fun activities planned — the Marseilles Firefighters Association will host Marseilles Cruise Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

The event will take place along Main Street downtown.

Music will be provided by AMC Sounds. Four trophies will be awarded (donated by Terry Bentz Buick), dash plaques will be awarded to the first 175 entries (donated by Fairway Body Shop) and a 50/50 drawing and door prizes will be given.