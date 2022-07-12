Eyes on Enterprise: Ottawa thrift store on the move

Ottawa Community Thrift is moving from 226 W. Madison St. to 1022 La Salle St., Ottawa.

The move to the former Stained Glass Eye location will double the thrift shop’s floor space, according to an Ottawa Community Thrift Facebook post. First day of business at the new location was not disclosed.

The current location will remain open regular hours until the move. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 815-640-0763 for more information.

Ottawa Community Thrift Store, now located on Madison Street, will be moving to 1022 La Salle St. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.