July 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Safe Journeys resets Color Run for Aug. 6 in Streator

Proceeds support the agency’s ‘Every Story Matters’ campaign

By Shaw Local News Network
Safe Journeys

Safe Journeys (Image provided by Safe Journeys)

The Safe Journeys Color Run, rained out in June, has been rescheduled and will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 6, at Twister Hill Park in Streator.

Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 8:30 a.m. The color run is for children ages 5-14, follows the Hopalong Cassidy Trail and is 1.5 miles. Adults may run with children ages 5-8.

Registration is $25 and all proceeds support the agency’s “Every Story Matters” campaign that goes toward supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Registration ends Aug. 1. Visit safejourneysillinois.org to register.