Safe Journeys resets Color Run for Aug. 6 in Streator

The Safe Journeys Color Run, rained out in June, has been rescheduled and will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 6, at Twister Hill Park in Streator.

Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 8:30 a.m. The color run is for children ages 5-14, follows the Hopalong Cassidy Trail and is 1.5 miles. Adults may run with children ages 5-8.

Registration is $25 and all proceeds support the agency’s “Every Story Matters” campaign that goes toward supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Registration ends Aug. 1. Visit safejourneysillinois.org to register.