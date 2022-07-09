Parachute pandemonium, other activities coming to Reddick Library in Ottawa the week of July 11

The following events also are scheduled the week of July 11 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, July 11: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend Reddick Library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12: Up, Up, and Away, ages 3 to 6. Look up! What do you see? A bird, a balloon, or maybe an airplane. This story time is all about the things we see when we look up.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Camp Game Night, sixth through eighth grades. Bring your friends and join the library for Camp Game Night. Test your skills at games like Flip & Seek and Giant Jenga.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13: Creepy Crawlies, 9 to 36 months. Crawl, fly or slither — do it all at this buggy story time.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13: All About Dinos, kindergarten through second grade. How many children can fit in a dinosaur’s foot print? What are fossils? Where do you find fossils? Find all the answers and uncover cool prizes and new discoveries at this fun event.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Bingo Blitz, ninth through 12th graders.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14: After hours bingo, adults.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 15: Parachute Pandemonium, ages 3 to 6. Join in the fun as the library plays games and enjoys moving the parachute. Songs and surprises will be a part of the event.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 15: Friday Movie Matinee, adults. Come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be the new movie “Dog” (Rated PG-13). Movie Summary: Two former Army Rangers, played by Channing Tatum and Lulu the dog, are paired against their will on a long road trip down the Pacific Coast to attend a fellow soldier’s funeral.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.