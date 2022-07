Firehouse concert goers will want to make plans to get to Northpoint Plaza in Streator earlier Thursday night.

The headline act will perform at 8:30 p.m. and Jack Russell’s Great White will perform at 10 p.m.

Because of flight cancellations, Firehouse is performing earlier to ensure it can get to its next show in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The band said on Facebook it intends to give a full show.

The carnival is expected to open at 5 p.m. at Northpoint.