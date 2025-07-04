Streator YMCA adds new personal trainer

Brandon Purifoy, the newest personal trainer at the Streator Family YMCA, is now offering one-on-one and small group fitness sessions for members of all fitness levels. (Photo Provided By Streator YMCA)

The Streator Family YMCA has added Brandon Purifoy to its personal training team.

Purifoy brings experience in strength training, weight management and personalized fitness programming.

He works with clients of all fitness levels, from beginners to athletes seeking performance improvements.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon on board,” wellness coordinator at the YMCA Ken Beutke said in a news release. “His enthusiasm, knowledge and focus on individualized care align perfectly with our mission to support the health and well-being of our members.”

Purifoy will offer one-on-one training sessions and lead small group fitness classes.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the YMCA front desk or call 815-672-2148.