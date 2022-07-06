68 golfers participate in Reddick Mansion’s annual golf outing at Pine Hills

Sixty-eight golfers teed off at Pine Hills Golf Club at the third annual Putt for History Golf Outing sponsored June 11 by the Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa.

“We were so very pleased with the community’s support and participation in our third golf outing,” said Mary Caba, event chairperson and member of the RMA’s Board of Directors. “All of the elements came together, including golf-perfect weather, to make this year’s event very successful.”

The team of Bailey Lehr, Brian Lehr, Rick Lehr and Pete Sutton won the first-place cash prize of $500. The second prize in the amount of $250 was awarded to the team of Mark Platt, Chris Kieffer, Daryk Brayto and Chris Holtzman.

Certificates to local restaurants also were awarded to the following individuals and their teams: Pete Sutton’s team for Closest to the Pin at 6 feet, 8 inches, and Dutch Olson for the longest putt at 15 feet, 9 inches. Nick Dilley won the 50/50 raffle that benefited the Community Food Basket in Ottawa.

Of the total prize money awarded, $380 was returned by the recipients for the continued restoration of the Reddick Mansion. A check for $500 was presented by the RMA to Marissa Vicich, executive director of the Ottawa Food Pantry.

“We are very grateful to all 33 of our sponsors,” Caba said, “especially Scott Anderson of Cimco Recycling, and Tony and Karen Romano, our platinum ($1,000) sponsors.

“I also want to thank the great people at Pine Hills, Sports Boss in Leland, Handy Foods, Liquor N’ Wine, Express Employment Professionals, the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, the RMA volunteers, and the 27 local businesses who donated certificates worth nearly $2,000. Our golf outing is already being scheduled at Pine Hills for either June 3 or June 10 in 2023. We hope that golfers and businesses alike will put those dates on their calendars.”

The Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette Street, Ottawa, anchors the Washington Square Historic District, site of the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate in 1858. It is open for tours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.