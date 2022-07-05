Quilts for Ukraine created by Thursday Morning Quilters of Streator

Every Thursday morning, a group of quilters gathers to share ideas and talents over the roar of sewing machines and snips of scissors.

Shocked by the invasion of Ukraine and the desire to help, the quilting group decided to raise money by raffling a pair of their fabric creations. Together the quilters created a pair of quilts they plan to raffle to raise money for St. Jude in support of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients.

Each quilt is 60 inches by 80 inches with a blue and yellow color theme representing the Ukrainian flag. The pattern includes a quilt block designed by Pat Sloan of Quilters Stand for Ukraine. It is a star within a star that represents strength.

The blocks for the quilts were pieced by members of the Thursday Morning Quilters. Those blocks were arranged and sewn into the quilts by Mary Harrison. The final long-arming was done by Becky Berry.

The quilts will be available to view at the following businesses and financial institutions in Streator.

July 1-7: Bromley & Brown Boutique, 308 E. Main St.

July 8-14: More on Main, 317 E. Main St.

July 15-21: Streator Home Savings Bank, 132 S. Monroe St.

July 22-28: Shaw Appliance, 127 S. Vermillion St.

July 29-Aug. 4: Cinderella Beauty Salon, 321 E. Main St., No. 2

Aug. 5-11: Murray’s Cabinetry and Luxury Bath, 407 N. Bloomington St.

Aug. 12-18: Flowers Plus, 216 E. Main St.

Aug. 19-25: SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Dr. (also 912 N. Shabbona St.)

Tickets can be purchased at these locations. Winners will be announced Sept. 5. Call 815- 673-1389 for more information.