Ottawa organization provides immigration services to low-income people

Valley Immigrant Advocates in Ottawa has operated for months without advertising its effort providing legal services to immigrants, refugees and asylees at a reduced cost, or sometimes at no charge.

Attorney and founder John Breslin, of Ottawa, said the nonprofit located at 1400 N. La Salle St. has received 75 inquiries.

The mission of the organization is to help immigrants become citizens and help them to fully participate in the community.

Although those 75 inquiries are a “drop in the bucket,” as Breslin puts it, in assisting the estimated 11 million immigrants nationally, the impact of helping one immigrant and their family is invaluable.

“It’s very rewarding work,” Breslin said. " ... For each person you help, it’s the most important thing that’s happened to them in their life.”

John Breslin talks with Pamela Beckett, former Ottawa mayor Bob Eschbach and Kim and Steve Conrad Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Annette Barr)

For example, Breslin said he helped a local immigrant become a naturalized citizen, and now that person can bring their mother to the United States to live in retirement.

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for Valley Immigrant Advocates.

Breslin said he started providing legal services to low-income immigrants as a way to give back to the community where he worked as a prosecutor for 35 years.

Breslin said three people, each board members of the non-profit organization; Dave McClure, retired executive director of Youth Service Bureau; Susan Bursztynsky, director of Safe Journeys; and Sara Escatel, director of adult education at Illinois Valley Community College that coordinates the citizenship program; were instrumental in setting up the non-profit and encouraging Breslin to grow the service. The trio told Breslin there are no legal services for immigrants within 100 miles of Ottawa.

The group received assistance from Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, Women Inspired Network, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the Eschbach Foundation, as well as a major statewide grant.

Breslin said the landlords of the property also were instrumental in helping, including repaving the parking lot.

Breslin said he is hoping within a year, the organization will be able to hire two part-time workers and an intern next summer.

“We have a strategic plan set for several years,” Breslin said.

Valley Immigrant Advocates, 1400 N. La Salle St., hosted an open house Saturday, July 2, 2022, to share with the community a look at its services. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa attorney said there are misconceptions about immigrants. He said some of them have been in the U.S. for generations and not all of them are from Latin America, he said he’s helped African and Middle Eastern immigrants. Breslin said he’s volunteered to assist or support Ukrainians seeking asylum.

“These are our neighbors, they work in our communities, and it’s a shame it’s a political football,” Breslin said.

Along with McClure, Bursztynsky and Escatel, Bob Eschbach, Luke Olivero, Steven Malinsky and Aurora Medina serve on the Valley Immigrant Advocates board.

For more information on Valley Immigrant Advocates, call 815-587-3330, email contact@valleyimmigrant.org or go to valleyimmigrant.org