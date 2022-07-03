2 La Salle County women die from complications related to COVID-19 since June 24

A La Salle County woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s died from complications related to COVID-19 since June 24.

The deaths were the sixth and seven countywide in June, giving the month the most COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County since February when there were 23.

There have been 479 COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the second week in a row, La Salle County was considered low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control.

La Salle County’s risk is based on the following indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 194.17 per 100,000 (down from a week ago), 6 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (down from a week ago) and 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 0.1% from a week ago).

There were 213 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County since June 24. Making up the new cases are 14 boys younger than 13, four girls younger than 13, four teenage boys, six teenage girls, 15 men in their 20s, 27 women in their 20s, 10 men in their 30s, 21 women in their 30s, 10 men in their 40s, 14 women in their 40s, 13 men in their 50s, 23 women in their 50s, 13 men in their 60s, 16 women in their 60s, three men in their 70s, eight women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, six women in their 80s and four women in their 90s.

Among confirmed cases, there were 235 who were removed from isolation since June 24.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

Roughly 58.33% of the county’s population was fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 61.75% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 35,793 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/