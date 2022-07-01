Cubs transfer Michael Hermosillo to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs transferred Michael Hermosillo to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL on Thursday in order to select the contract of outfielder Narciso Crook from Triple-A Iowa.
Hermosillo — a 2013 Ottawa High School graduate and two-time Times Baseball Player of the Year — has been sidelined since early May with a left quadricep strain. He started nine games in center field and went 2-for-28 in 17 games this season. He has a .170 batting average in 89 career Major League games.
According to Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago, the move shouldn’t significantly alter his return timetable since he’ll be able to return as early as the second weekend in July. The 27-year-old progressed to taking live batting practice next week, and he’ll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon.
He is currently working through his rehab at the team’s complex in Arizona.