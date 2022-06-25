Police blotter: June 24, 2022

Laura C. Kaufman, 35, of rural Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 2:02 p.m. Monday at Main and Meriden streets, Mendota police said.
Connor J. Carreon, 29, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at Plaza Drive and William Way, Mendota police said.
Peru officers were called at 11:52 p.m. Thursday to the area of Seventh and Buffalo streets for a report a boy was stabbed. After a brief investigation, it was found the report was false. The 14-year-old Peru boy was placed under arrest for making a false police report. The matter was referred to the La Salle State’s Attorney’s Office for further review.
Tina R. Boyanton, 56, homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct (urinating in public) at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday after urinating in public on May Road East of 251 and then charged with criminal trespass at 6 a.m. Thursday at Clocktower Shell, Peru police said.
Joshua W. Harper, 39, of Granville, was charged with driving while revoked at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Unytite Drive and Trompeter Road, Peru police said.
Anthony M. Cameron, 35, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for property maintenance of high grass/weeds at 12:23 p.m. Monday at his residence, Peru police said.
Andrew G. Dergance, 42, of Peru, was charged with violation of bail bond at 6:11 p.m. June 17 at his residence, Peru police said.
Darwin Vasquez, 36, of La Salle, was charged with driving while revoked at 6:47 p.m. June 17 at Shooting Park Road and Pulaski Street, Peru police said.
Molly A. Rogers, 31, of Peru, was charged with no insurance and Jose Hernandez, 48, Peru was charged with no valid driver’s license after a traffic top at 5 p.m. June 18 at Fifth and Buffalo streets, Peru police said.
