Reconstruction of Spring Street on Ottawa’s South Side is expected to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, June 27, between Route 71 south to the intersection at West Van Buren Street.

Spring Street will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for about four weeks.

The project includes replacing the curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Concrete paving will replace the current asphalt surface.

The road should be opened in early August, weather permitting.