Ottawa accepts applicants for housing rehabilitation grant

The city of Ottawa has been awarded with the Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The program, which has been used by Marseilles in the past, gives the city $550,000 to rehabilitate up to 10 homes in the area south of Marquette Street and east of Columbus Street using the Fox River as the southern border.

There will be a public meeting this fall in September or October to discuss the details of the program and assist with the application process.

Construction of homes selected is slated to start in spring 2023.

Any questions can be directed to Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, or tkoppen@cityofottawa.org.