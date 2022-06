Sewer repair in Ottawa will continue Wednesday, June 22, on the 100 block of West Main Street, closing the westbound lane in the block between Columbus and Court streets.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and the lane will reopen at 5 p.m. when the work day is complete Wednesday, and go into effect for the same times Thursday.

Repairs and street repaving are expected to be finished by Thursday afternoon, the city of Ottawa said in a press release.