Eyes on Enterprise: Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa partners with record store

An independent bookstore is partnering with an independent music store.

Val’s Halla Records, of Oak Park, is selling new and used vinyl records at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa.

“We had been discussing the possibility of carrying vinyl shortly before being approached by Trevor Toppen of Val’s. He and his wife have a place at Heritage Harbor and were visiting the bookstore when they thought that Prairie Fox, with its special style and ambiance, had a feel to it that made it a great option for a Val’s halla Ottawa,” said Dylan Conmy, Prairie Fox Books manager.

Prairie Fox will carry vinyl and turntable setups, plus bits of history scattered about from Val’s. Vinyls will be replenished weekly.

Val’s halla Records, 239 Harrison St., Oak Park, was established in 1972 by Val Camiletti, who opened the independent store after the demise of a chain record store in the same location. Val died in 2018 and her business partner, Shane Blakeley, has carried the torch with the help of new partner, Toppen.

