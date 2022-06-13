La Salle County parks get big influx of COVID cash

More federal pandemic relief funds have been approved — save for aid to the La Salle County nursing home, which was tabled — and residents will see capital improvements to Catlin and Shabbona parks.

Monday, the La Salle County Board approved, in a series of nearly unanimous votes, most of two dozen proposals for federal aid totaling $3.7 million.

“They are all eligible,” said Bruce DeLashmit, principal with Bellwether LLC, the consultant. “They are all consistent with what we have seen in other counties.”

One of the 24 proposals, to allocate $1.3 million to the county nursing home for new equipment (beds, lifts, etc.) and to cover revenue losses, was tabled. Board members want more information before supporting the struggling facility, if indeed it stays open.

“We’ve got to close the place by the end of the year,” said board member Mike Kasap (D-La Salle).

The remaining proposals were passed with little debate. County parks are among the big beneficiaries: the board allocated funds for playground equipment, to electrify four pavilions (and one future pavilion) at Catlin Park as well as for natural area restoration.

On the security side, the sheriff’s office was allocated funds for body cameras for officers and body scanners to help security officers at the doors. Other notable allocations are for new election equipment and to the IT Department for upgrades including inside board chambers.

Board Chairman Don Jensen said the next round of relief talks would begin Tuesday.

