June 11, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County police reports

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Gregory A. Molina, 31, of Peru was charged with a city ordinance violation for property maintenance violations at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence, Peru police said.

Anthony J. Cielenski, 27, of Peru was charged with a parking order violation for a bus and trailer illegally parked on the grass in front of his residence at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Peru police said.

Anthony Bublitz, 25, of Peru was charged with driving while suspended at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Vermilion Street, Peru police said.