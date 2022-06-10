Smaller farmers market in Ottawa reboots in front of Jeremiah Joe Coffee

The new home for Ottawa’s weekly Saturday farmers market will be from 7 a.m. to noon at Jeremiah Joe Coffee’s La Salle Street location, at least for this year.

Owner DeWayne Cronkright said his goal in allowing this venue is giving the vendors that wanted to participate the opportunity to sell their goods. As of last weekend, the coffee shop’s storefront hosted three vendors but Cronkright thinks the area at 807 La Salle St. should be able to hold anywhere from six to eight vendors despite the limited size.

“When the Chamber of Commerce decided not to administrate it anymore, I asked for their permission to host it in front of Jeremiah Joe, which they said was OK,” Cronkright said. Cronkright is a member of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce.

“It was also decided from there that they would put a program together to explore what is needed to bring the farmers market back next year, so this is kind of an interim or fill-the-gap type of thing for the downtown.”

The farmers market that usually takes place on Washington Square southern end didn’t take place this year because of a lack of interest from vendors. The Chamber of Commerce still is marketing and promoting this new, smaller farmers market.

Cronkright said the vendors are able to follow the same schedule they have in the past and it’s been working well so far.

“Especially for the produce vendors that are trying to get their produce fresh out early enough in the morning for their customers,” Cronkright said. “It’s going to be the same as it’s always been.”

Bruce Brown, who operates Brown’s Garden, said he’s happy with the space despite the lack of a market in the park this year.

“I know I’ll be back again this weekend and I’m sure there will be two or three more,” Brown said. “I’d already done a lot of my planting and preparation for the farmers markets this year when the announcement came.”

Cronkright said the communications to get involved are the same as they’ve always been: emailing info@ottawachamberillinois.com or calling 815-433-0084 is the best way to get involved, and he hopes to have more vendors at the storefront in the coming weeks.



