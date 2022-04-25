Ottawa Farmers Market canceled for 2022 season

The Ottawa Farmers Market was canceled for the 2022 season because of a lack of vendor applications, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce said Monday.

The chamber organizes the regular Saturday morning event, typically conducted May until October on the 100 block of West Jackson Street alongside Washington Square.

Chamber Director Jeff Hettrick said the chamber didn’t get enough vendors to conduct a thriving market for the community.

“The chamber appreciates the enthusiasm that has been shown for the market and hopes to see that enthusiasm carried over into many other events going on in town this summer,” Hettrick said.

Hettrick said the hope is the farmer’s market will return better than ever by next year.