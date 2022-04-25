April 25, 2022
The Times
Streator High SchoolOttawa Township High SchoolStarved Rock CountryVideoMarquette AcademyThank YouA&EArchiveElectionCoronavirusMarketingNewsOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
The Times

Ottawa Farmers Market canceled for 2022 season

Lack of vendors leads to cancellation

By Michael Urbanec

The Ottawa Farmers Market was canceled for the 2022 season because of a lack of vendor applications, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce said Monday. (Candace H.Johnson)

The Ottawa Farmers Market was canceled for the 2022 season because of a lack of vendor applications, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce said Monday.

The chamber organizes the regular Saturday morning event, typically conducted May until October on the 100 block of West Jackson Street alongside Washington Square.

Chamber Director Jeff Hettrick said the chamber didn’t get enough vendors to conduct a thriving market for the community.

“The chamber appreciates the enthusiasm that has been shown for the market and hopes to see that enthusiasm carried over into many other events going on in town this summer,” Hettrick said.

Hettrick said the hope is the farmer’s market will return better than ever by next year.

Ottawa

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times